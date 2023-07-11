ITV to air two more Ant and Dec series following the Byker Grove reboot

ITV has renewed two popular Ant and Dec shows following Byker’s Grove reboot.

Although the Geordie couple may have said goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway they will still be on our screens.

ITV confirmed Ant and Dec’s game show Limitless Win will be renewed for two additional series.

The prize money is guaranteed to keep growing forever, unlike other shows.

Previous contestants who appeared on the show have won between £250,000 and half a million pounds.

Applications are now open to contestants for the third season of Limitless Win, which will air in 2019.

Speaking about the recommission, Ant McPartlin, 47, said: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It’s such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

Declan Donnelly, 47, added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder.

“We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!”

After the I’m A Celebrity hosts announced that Bykergrove was to be rebooted, this news has been revealed.

Byker will be the name of this reboot, which will target a “primetime” audience.

Ant and Dec were the stars of Byker Grove from 1989 to 1993.

In a new video, they revealed they were rebooting the show, with Dec saying: “Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited.

We are excited to bring this new incarnation of the show to those who love it just as much as we do.