Striking nurses must stop asking for raises from the Tory government, according to a minister.

Talk to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge party chairman Nadhim Zhawi stated that striking caused the UK to appear divided in Putin’s war against Ukraine.

He declared: “This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,

“I think people need to remember that Putin is using energy as a weapon, because he’s failing so badly in his illegal war on Ukraine,” He concluded.

He cautioned that higher salaries would lead to lower pay. “embed inflation for longer and hurt the most vulnerable, adding: “Our message to the unions is to say, ‘this is not a time to strike, this is time to try and negotiate’.”

He said that nurses are also important. “chasing inflation”Ridge stated that it was about a lot more than Ridge. “surviving”.

On 15 December and 20, the Royal College of Nursing will strike. The government offered a 3% pay increase, but nurses want between 5 to 11 percent increases depending on their pay grades to keep up with soaring inflation.

In an interview with Zahawi, he said that Zahawi would be open to using the army for striking worker roles.

