It’s time to talk about the Homelander Proposition in The Boys Season 3, Episode 7

Season 3, Episode 7 “The Boys” it is revealed that Queen Maeve is in the basement of Vought Tower in a specially designed holding cell for super-powered individuals. Homelander arrives to see her, and after a heated exchange Maeve wonders why he hadn’t killed him yet. Homelander tells Maeve about his intentions for her, which are an abominable breach of bodily sovereignty. He plans to use Maeve’s eggs to make his own children, mixing their biological material. Maeve looks in horror as Homelander realizes she isn’t making fun of her and that this is why she draws breath.

According to Extension of FertilityThe process of egg harvesting involves the release hormones, which causes multiple eggs to be produced. The eggs are then frozen and collected for later use, such as donation or in vitro fertilation. It can be a very useful tool for those who are having difficulty conceiving or want to delay the birth of a child. Homelander’s plans for Maeve are horrifying and grotesque.

This moment shows just how depraved Homelander has become. It is also extremely evil and completely stomach-turning to think of how he plans to use Maeve against her will to create a family. You think Homelander is getting worse. But he makes it worse with the ease of a true psychopath.