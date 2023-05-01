It’s only now that people are realizing a new Android setting which stops thieves from draining bank accounts. The feature can be turned on within seconds.

Android users are now aware of a new feature which can keep their accounts safe.

Owners of Android devices know that the software is constantly churning out new and improved features

Credit: Getty

The features and tools that we offer are designed to improve the privacy, security and usability of our users.

Android has a new feature called Enhanced PIN Privacy, which is designed to prevent shoulder-surfing hacking.

Basically, shoulder surfing is when threat actors look over your shoulder to find out your phone’s PIN or password input.

How can EPP prevent this?

Android has a new feature that protects PIN codes. It disables the animation which occurs when a user taps a particular number.

If someone wants to spy on your PIN they won’t be able to see the numbers.

This is an important step in enhancing user privacy, as shoulder surfing attacks have become more frequent.

What is EPP?

The feature only works with Android QPR3 (the latest quarterly platform release).

To unlock this feature, go to the Settings of your device.

Select Security and Privacy and tap Device Lock.

Find Enhanced PIN Privacy and turn it on.

What you can do to further protect yourself

For smartphone users, there are a variety of ways to avoid shoulder surfing.

To begin with, you can use your body or cupped hands to shield the keypad or paperwork from sight.

Covering the ATM keypad while entering your PIN is an example.

A privacy screen can be used on your laptop, tablet or smartphone to block the view of your screen.

As always, you should be using strong passwords, two-factor authentication, or biometric authentication for an added layer of security.

In public it is best not to speak sensitive information.

Always lock up your device when leaving it somewhere else, for example, at the office.