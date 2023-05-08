It’s only 3 hours to London from this beautiful beach town, which is known as the “English Riviera”.

THIS is the surprisingly gorgeous seaside town only three hours from London, and a round trip ticket will cost you less than £50.

Brits searching for the best sun-soaked beach within budget as summer fast approaches may find this Devon Beach to be the answer.

5 Anyone visiting will be tempted by the crisp, blue waters. Getty

5 Beautiful lights illuminate the ocean at dusk Credit: Alamy

Paignton has beautiful beaches and historical sites are only a stone’s throw away.

The stunning views of the seaside offer shops and golden beaches.

Paignton Sands has won the UK Seaside Award 2018 in recognition of its activities and family friendly beaches.

Broadsands looks straight out of an advertisement, and one guest commented that it was a beautiful beach.

Some said the following: “The beach is beautiful and has an amazing landscape. There’s also a steam train that passes by several times per day.

There are toilets, a picnic area and several ice cream shops and food outlets.

Fairy Cove is a small cove with a spectacular view of Roundham Gardens.

A visitor said: “It is great for swimming. It gets very little wind. There are cliffs that provide shade if it’s too hot.”

The kids will love the rock pools when the tide is out. You can also walk around the cliff. This is a safe and beautiful cove.

The town also has an amusement park on the Paignton Pier, if you happen to have a bad day.

Splashdown Quay West, the UK’s largest outdoor park is also located here.

The park also has a café, ice cream and plenty of fun for everyone involved.

A parent commented: “The children loved this place, and the 3-hour pass allowed them to enjoy all the slides several times.”

The food is filling, and it’s not too expensive. This is great news for people who are struggling to pay the high cost of living.

Paignton’s beautiful theatre hosts new performances each season.

The Palace Theatre has a café-bar and events space and is only a short walk away from bus and rail stations.

Paignton, the UK’s best-rated getaway town for this year, is a great place to visit if you don’t think it sounds like your ideal getaway.

Topping the charts for the third consecutive year was Northumberland’s Bamburgh, which secured an impressive destination score of 88 per cent.

A location steeped in history, Bamburgh is renowned for its stunning sandy shoreline, backed by the imposing ruins of its ancient castle.

Visitors have given it five stars, not surprising, considering its setting. They also gave the beach and its seafront a perfect score.

5 The boats can be seen even at low tide Credit: Alamy

5 Seaside pubs offer a variety of accommodations and entertainment. Credit: Alamy