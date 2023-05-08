It’s only 3 hours to London from this beautiful beach town, which is known as the “English Riviera”.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

THIS is the surprisingly gorgeous seaside town only three hours from London, and a round trip ticket will cost you less than £50.

Brits searching for the best sun-soaked beach within budget as summer fast approaches may find this Devon Beach to be the answer.

The crisp blue water is inviting to anyone visiting

5

Anyone visiting will be tempted by the crisp, blue waters.Getty
Gorgeous lights shine upon the ocean after dusk

5

Beautiful lights illuminate the ocean at duskCredit: Alamy

Paignton has beautiful beaches and historical sites are only a stone’s throw away.

The stunning views of the seaside offer shops and golden beaches.

Paignton Sands has won the UK Seaside Award 2018 in recognition of its activities and family friendly beaches.

Broadsands looks straight out of an advertisement, and one guest commented that it was a beautiful beach.

Inside Spanish resort where footie stars train - and it's £21pp a night
The UK hotel with a royal-themed spa break - just in time for the coronation

Some said the following: “The beach is beautiful and has an amazing landscape. There’s also a steam train that passes by several times per day.

There are toilets, a picnic area and several ice cream shops and food outlets.

Fairy Cove is a small cove with a spectacular view of Roundham Gardens.

A visitor said: “It is great for swimming. It gets very little wind. There are cliffs that provide shade if it’s too hot.”

The kids will love the rock pools when the tide is out. You can also walk around the cliff. This is a safe and beautiful cove.

The town also has an amusement park on the Paignton Pier, if you happen to have a bad day.

Splashdown Quay West, the UK’s largest outdoor park is also located here.

The park also has a café, ice cream and plenty of fun for everyone involved.

A parent commented: “The children loved this place, and the 3-hour pass allowed them to enjoy all the slides several times.”

The food is filling, and it’s not too expensive. This is great news for people who are struggling to pay the high cost of living.

Paignton’s beautiful theatre hosts new performances each season.

The Palace Theatre has a café-bar and events space and is only a short walk away from bus and rail stations.

Paignton, the UK’s best-rated getaway town for this year, is a great place to visit if you don’t think it sounds like your ideal getaway.

Topping the charts for the third consecutive year was Northumberland’s Bamburgh, which secured an impressive destination score of 88 per cent.

BGT fix row as investigation shows quarter of acts are 'recycled'
TV legend's ex-wife looks unrecognisable in pic from her 90s popstar days

A location steeped in history, Bamburgh is renowned for its stunning sandy shoreline, backed by the imposing ruins of its ancient castle.

Visitors have given it five stars, not surprising, considering its setting. They also gave the beach and its seafront a perfect score.

Even at low tide the boats are a sight to see

5

The boats can be seen even at low tideCredit: Alamy
Gorgeous pubs and accommodations can be found by the seaside

5

Seaside pubs offer a variety of accommodations and entertainment.Credit: Alamy
The pier is also a great option for family fun

5

Piers are also great for fun with the familyCredit: Alamy

Latest News

Previous article
Android users have been warned that apps can secretly sign them up for paid subscriptions. This is what you need to delete.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact