It’s not the same as what we see today.

Over the course of “Money Tigers'” run, it went from being a popular late-night show to becoming a hit mainstream series. Nippon Television took the format of the show to other countries, which led to an international run of hits.

The American show “Shark Tank” is well-known, but it’s only the tip. Each of these shows has its own unique identity. The trend began in Britain, and spread to Canada. “China Business Partner” brought in a host of investors from different walks of life from online educators to powerful CEOs. The Ukrainian series, “Business Sharks”, takes an industrialized view, and one panelist is the Vice Premier of that country. Den D in the Czech Republic features many odd business ideas and pitches that take place inside an abandoned factory. Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’ Leary and other American sharks appeared on Canada’s Dragons’ Den.

The format for “Money Tigers”, as we now know it, took a while to perfect. The show was a hit because of its simple yet captivating concept. Millions of people around the globe were entertained and inspired by the program.