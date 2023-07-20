It’s bizarre that keyboard warriors are upset when I allow my 13-month old to go outside without shoes. My children love it.

One parent revealed to her that she let her 13-month old baby walk without shoes.

The mother said that she was perfectly happy to let her child walk around barefoot, but the keyboard warriors are upset.

A mom shared a video of her baby crawling with no shoes on, thinking it was funny

It is the mother (@_colorful_chaos_The video was shared with more than 30,000 TikTok users.

She recalled a time when she thought it would be hilarious to share a video showing her baby without shoes.

Mom: “Remember that time when I put up a funny video of my 13mo walking, I was laughing, but then the keyboard warriors got upset because I didn’t have him wear shoes outside.”

On the street, her baby crawled all fours wearing a Tshirt and underwear.

While he was enjoying himself, he giggled while holding on to a corner cabinet.

As he crawled back to the house on all fours, the baby rolled in the dirt.

“#Itsok Hesnothurt,” added the mother.

Comments were used by many to express their views.

She was not alone in her opinion: “He’s adorable, oh gosh, my daughter refuses to wear shoes/socks even on gravel!” said one woman.

Another said, “My son is always out without shoes. He prefers that.”

One viewer joked, “I always wear bare feet.”

One person even compared him to Spidey, a well-known superhero. “He crawls like a small Spidey,” he said.

