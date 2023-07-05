It’s a pain to live next to such a posh place. We want the restaurant closed now.

Residents who live next to the restaurant which was targeted by two almost-fatal attacks are terrified and say that their lives have become hell.

The upmarket Monak sushi restaurant in North London, near Abbey Road and the Beatles’ famed Abbey Road was set ablaze by machete-wielding gangs.

2 After a firebombing, forensic officers are working inside the restaurant Credit: UkNewsinPictures

2 Now locals are demanding that the restaurant be stripped of its license Credit: UkNewsinPictures

After allegedly threatening employees with large knives, six armed men wearing balaclavas fled the scene.

After that, they launched Molotov cocktails at the building.

The posh haunt was reported to be the scene of shots fired last May. However, there were no injuries.

Now, almost 200 business and family members have signed the petition to remove a restaurant’s licence that is ‘plagued by crime and disorder’.

Monak announced online it is temporarily closed for “internal works”.

A chain of emails shows Cllr Caroline Sargent (the Conservative member for Abbey Road Ward) calling for Monak review. London Live

Cllr Sargent said: “We are supporting residents and businesses nearby who, for the past several years, have been plagued by at best nuisance, and at worst crime and disorder associated with the premises.”

Westminster City Council received a request from the police to examine its license.

In its application, the Met stated that, in reference to the shooting of 2022, it was unclear what the motive for the incident was, but that a group who arrived without having booked a reservation at the restaurant were likely connected.

According to the police application, the gang had “Molotov cocktails” and firebombed the venue before running off.

Police claimed in their submission that one person was taken to hospital with “shrapnel injuries”.

London Fire Brigade reported that there had been no injuries, but the damage to the ground floor was half the size of what it used to be.

If you have any comments or suggestions about this review, please contact the Westminster City Council’s licensing department before the 11th of July.

Central Recorder contacted Monak to get a comment.