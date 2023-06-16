It’s a dated and uncomfortably villain trope in “Extraction 2”

The “disabled” villain trope is a common one that uses the visible characteristics and features of a character to denote their bad nature. Like media outlets The Guardian Organisations such as Nora Project You can also find out more about the following: Smart MediaThis stereotype persists despite the many times it has been called out.

Although it does not give the villain anything like a hook-hand, “Extraction 2”, embraces this trope. Zurab is a very evil villain, with a scarred face and hearing aid.

It’s understandable that the makers of the sequel wanted a gruff, devious antagonist who’s clearly different from the suave, skilled, and occasionally bespectacled Saju — who, after all, is not so much a villain as a guy who’s simply trying to do his job. The makers of “Extraction 2”, however, could have accomplished this goal in a more effective way than using one of the most unfortunate stereotypes for villains.