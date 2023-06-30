Italian government Offers Roman Colosseum to Italians as a way of settling the Musk-Zuck dispute

The Italian government is reportedly giving a thumbs up to the planned mogul match of the century: it’s invited Elon Musk to fight Mark Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Rome.

“Some chance fight happens in Collosseum,” Musk Tweeted Early Friday Morning. He added a video of the Colosseum fight from the Monty Python movie “Life of Brian,” with the quip, “Need to work on my endurance.”

It was after Zuckerberg received an invitation from the Italian government to visit the famous battleground that the Post appeared. TMZ Sports reported.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano You can also read about the Ministry of the Church Are on Twitter. But neither has posted any discussion that pits the two CEOs in front of each other at the amphitheater.

This invitation comes just a week after Musk, who is the owner of Twitter, CEO of SpaceX, and Tesla agreed to face Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and Instagram’s parent Meta Platforms last week.

Musk was responding to a fan tweeting about Meta’s plans to release a rival to the social media site he purchased in October for $44 million. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk Posted.

Then, later in the day Zuckerberg replied. A story on Instagram: “Send Me Location.”

Musk responded, “Vegas Octagon,” referencing the UFC’s premiere competition space.

Dana White said later that UFC president Dana White had made the statement. He had spoken with the two billionaires, and “both guys are absolutely dead serious about this” and speculated the price for watching the match could reach $100 per pay-per-view. Musk has practiced martial arts and Zuckerberg is involved in jiujitsu.

TMZ reports that Zuckerberg sent the Italian message via White to Sangiuliano, who then contacted him. The report stated that they are currently in discussions about staging the event.

TMZ pointed out that holding the match abroad could help avoid what might be a major issue in Nevada law: the disparity of size between Musk and Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds, compared with Musk’s 6-2, 230-pound frame.

The Colosseum was built in 80 AD, and it is still considered to be one of Europe’s most important landmarks. Seven Wonders of the WorldIt was used for gladiatorial games, animal huntings, and even simulations of sea battles. The building underwent major renovations about 10 years back, and was reopened in 2016 for events. At the time the Cultural Minister aimed more towards theater performances and cultural performances rather than returning to gladiatorial days. These plans were partially stymied by the pandemic.

The attraction will be able to attract engineers from Milan in 2021. a retractable floor This could be used as a platform for shows and performances. It’s been without a complete floor since the 19th century.

