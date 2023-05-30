It was much cheaper to build a fence than I had expected, but people still asked the same question.

The clever cost-saving method used by a BLOKE to build his privacy fence and renovate his garden has been revealed.

Aaron Gould said he wished to create a more welcoming and intimate outdoor space without having to spend a lot of money.

He took on this DIY project to get the most out of his Covid time.

Aaron frequently shares online clips of his work on his house and budget-friendly home renovations.

In his most recent TikTok, the creator showed proudly that the fence of privacy in his garden was still intact while explaining its construction.

Aaron claims that his 185.500 followers are still asking him the same questions about his technique.

Social media star, born in the US, put to rest all queries when he discussed his guide for building horizontal slat fencing the cheap way.

Aaron stated: “When I constructed it, this was the most economical way to construct a horizontal fencing, as those fences are usually ten times higher priced.

The most common question I received was whether I used fence pickets.

“Yes! They are dog-eared 8ft pickets. They are screwed on each end and have a strap of support in the center.

The panels add a degree of privacy and are stylish, durable and affordable.

The handyman continued: “I built this three years ago, I think at the time these pickets were like under $3 (£2.40) each.

The skid steer was used to hit the vehicle once. It’s still a mystery who did it.

The latch that he attached to the gate was his “favourite” part. It shuts so smoothly. But he did admit his DIY project didn’t turn out perfectly.

Aaron replied: “I probably should have covered up the tops of some of these posts, as they have warped slightly.

The wood is going to move. It’s what I made during the quarantine period when everybody was sent home.

“But for an 80ft long fence, in 8ft sections, each post sunk into concrete – all said and done this cost me about $1200 (£996).

“So now with inflation and the price of wood, it’s probably gonna be like $10,000 (£8,050).”

The fence was a huge success, and many TikTokers wished to emulate Aaron’s DIY approach.

You can also find out more about the following: You can also watch the video below. The design and durability of the product attracted over 43,000 viewers.

A person wrote, “I was following you due to that fence!”

A third person added, “I prefer the horizontal style to the vertical.”

Another simply stated: “Goals.”

Four said “Can’t Believe it’s Been Three Years.”

