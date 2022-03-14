It was a pleasure to introduce her to ‘the Walking Dead’ character

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 11, Episode 12 “The Walking Dead.”

Insider spoke to Margot about how she brought the character to life after it was cast so many years ago.

It was stated by Bingham “felt like the biggest release”Finally, you can play the role on screen.

Margot Bingham was cast when “The Walking Dead,”The actress was on a girls’ trip to Arizona with her mom and her best friend and daughter.

“It was the four of us and we were having a great time. And then I got the call from [showrunner] Angela [Kang] and from my reps and it just kind of turned the trip totally around,”Bingham spoke about her surprise at being chosen for the series. “We were just all so excited.”

“I was just really grateful to be able to share that moment with my mom. It was another point in my career that I’m really grateful I was able to be with family for,”Bingham also added.

However, fans will have to wait several years before they can see Bingham live on screen.

Fans who have been following the series closely may have recognised Bingham as Eugene’s mysterious voice in radio conversations in a November 2019 episode or another March 2020 episode. Before production began on the next season, Bingham was still in the series’ spotlight. During the pandemic, it was delayed.

Bingham’s first physical appearance on the program was two years later, in September 2021 episode 5. But she was not the woman many expected. Bingham was actually another mystery woman named Max working for the leader, while Shira (Chelle Ramseyos), was paraded around as her. “Stephanie,” Eugene’s radio pal.





Eugene tried briefly to talk with Max in season 11, episode 5, but she did not respond.



Josh Stringer/AMC







Max only revealed to Eugene last week that he had spoken to her 28 months ago. In a twist from the comics, she also happens to be the sister of Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth army.

Insider speaks with Bingham to find out what it was like for her to finally portray herself. “TWD”After so many years, the character finally appears onscreen. We also learn whether there is hope for Max’s love story to continue. There are also hints at what’s in store for Shira, Mercer and Max.

Bingham stated that Max was a joy to share with the world.





Eugene learned Max’s true identity from Max on Sunday. “The Walking Dead.”



AMC







Insider: In the flashback format, Max and her story were finally revealed to us over the past 2 weeks. This is the moment fans have been waiting for. How was it to finally be able to tell your story on the screen after having been cast so many years ago?

Bingham:It was so satisfying. It felt like the largest release. Michael Cudlitz was the director [last week’s]Episode and I am such a huge fan of him. I was gushing about him and trying as cool as I could, but it certainly wasn’t coming across like that.

It was incredible to be this trio of Josh and Cudlitz [McDermitt]for myself, and to feel that positive energy on set. It made it all worth the wait. It was just so sweet. It was quite extraordinary.

Max is a lot like Max Hawkins from the comics’ Walking Dead.





Max plays the role of Pamela Milton’s assistant on the show. This is a role that Mawell Hawkins also has in comics.



Josh Stringer/AMC/ Skybound/Image Comics







On season 11, you were officially cast. “The Walking Dead” Returned in 2020I didn’t know you were the mystery voice from the previous year, but I did recognize that. I believe some fans mistook you for Stephanie, who is a major character in the comics.

How was it when you found out you had been cast? What did you learn about the role afterwards? Did you know Max was coming to you and there would be a twist? Or were you just going to be a copy of the beloved comics character Max?

As we all know, surprises are possible with this show.

I was excited to find out I was selected for the role and I wanted to learn everything I could about Stephanie. Being a fan of Stephanie’s comics, it was exciting to be part of this huge production.

My character evolved with me as the character grew. The writers are amazing and take inspiration from the actors. They allow us to develop characters and work together. It was great to work together, although there were many unknowns which is always exciting for actors.

Yeah. It was unclear if your role and character had changed during the pandemic. We know you are Max. In the comics Maxwell Hawkins greets everyone in the Commonwealth. I was not sure if Max was meant as a slight nod.

You’ll see many similarities between Max and you, but that’s up to interpretation. Fans will be able see this as the season progresses.

Max had Max’s back when she was wearing headwraps.





Max wears several head wraps during Sunday’s episode “TWD.”



Josh Stringer/AMC







The fact that you wore multiple headwraps at each episode’s beginning is a wonderful detail. This makes it feel more real than just your character wearing her wig. Is it possible that you were involved in any way or was this already included in the script that you received? I was unsure if you had any conversations about this with the episode director Tawnia MacKiernan or Vivian Tse.

I did. Costume, as well as our amazing hair and make-up department, everyone was working together. I was very grateful to them for allowing me create this look for her at her home, so that she could have the most natural and authentic look.

As you’ll see, it makes sense. But it was something I felt the need to share. It’s something that many women do, like wrapping their hair at night. It’s something I do.

Even after the apocalypse women want to look good, even in the face of death. That’s why I tried to still show it, even though she is still very infatuated by this man. She wants to be a good partner for herself and for potential partners. This was something I believed was important and I’m grateful that they allowed it.

Bingham said that Max didn’t reveal Eugene her identity until now because “there’s lots at stake.”





Max is upset that Eugene didn’t recognize Shira as the woman he was talking to on the radio.



Josh Stringer/AMC







Why is it now the right moment for Max to tell Eugene the truth? Why didn’t she tell Eugene the truth before? Is it because Eugene seemed happy?

There are many things at stake for her. There is a lot at stake. She works for an extremely powerful woman [Pamela Milton]She has relatives in the Commonwealth. She has to consider Eugene and herself. There’s so much to think about and you’ll see as we get closer to the end that she is doing everything she can to help the people she loves.

What if Max had met Eugene at the railyards as planned? Would she have persuaded him to join the Commonwealth, or would he have told them to go for the hills instead? What is Max’s opinion on the Commonwealth? Sunday’s episode, she refers to Lance (Josh Hamilton), like a worm.

It’s a great question. You’ll see her feelings about her hometown in the final episode.

She would’ve put their safety first, and her own safety first, in this kind of situation. She would have kept an eye on him, and she is. She is trying her best.

Bingham claims there is more to be learned about Shira, aka Decoy Stephanie.





Bingham states Max is “pretty pissed”About the other woman pretending to her and winning Eugene’s affections.



Josh Stringer/AMC







What was Max’s reaction when Shira (Chelle Ramseyos) appeared as the decoy Stephanie Max may have been aware or kind of in on the idea that Shira (Chelle Ramos) was a decoy. However, it appears that that was not the case. She was very upset.

You’ll see who the decoy Stephanie was in the next episodes. [and]With whom she is associated.

But, yeah, Max was pretty confused and obviously anybody that’s with her potential partner — she’s pretty pissed. It’s not clear what she’s doing, but it’s exciting for fans to find out more as we go through the season.

We will learn more about Max and Mercer. Bingham wishes Eugene and Max the best.





Season 11, Episode 12, is the final episode in which Max and Mercer are seen as siblings.



Josh Stringer/AMC







Max and Eugene seem to be in a rocky spot at the moment. But do you think there is still hope for them? Max does get ice cream from him at the end.

Then, look ahead. What can you tell Max? Do you think there is a chance we might learn more about Max and Mercer and how they got to the Commonwealth?

Max and Mercer are sure to entertain you with their story.

There’s always hope for love when there’s love in a conversation. This is what fans hope for. We want to support people that we love and care about. So that’s what I hope for — the best for them.

Eugene deserves so much love on this show, I believe.

I know. He is a true sweetheart.

You can follow our footsteps. “TWD”You can find coverage throughout the season here. This interview was lightly edited and condensed to improve clarity.