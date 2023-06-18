It was a Latin tattoo that I got without doing any research. I only discovered its meaning later.

An impulsive woman is stuck with an indelible Latin phrase on her skin.

She decided on a tattoo at random, but did not research its meaning beforehand.

2 Elaina uploaded a video to reveal herself after getting a tattoo impulsively without doing any research. Credit: TIKTOK/@elaina.gator

Elaina@elaina.gator() was not prepared for the permanent tattoo she got.

TikTok posted by a woman You can also watch the video below. She exposed her mistakes after getting inked.

As she contemplated what had happened, the woman, who was speechless held her camera near to her face.

The caption of the picture read: “POV – you got that tattoo impulsively, without any prior research.”

Now you’ve got the state motto of Kansas permanently tattooed down your spine.

Motto: Ad Astra per Aspera

Elaina’s Latin tattoo means “To the stars by overcoming difficulties.”

Although she didn’t intend to get this tattoo, she is glad it’s not Nebraska motto.

Elaina explained to her audience in the comments of her video that she enjoyed the quote.

She had no idea that it was related to the government.

One woman confessed, “I have exactly the same tattoo as you but I am from Kansas.”

A TikTok user also said, “I’m not alone.” It’s good to know that I’m certainly not the only one.

Elaina replied, “It is not our fault that their slogan is so good.”

No one knows the Kansas state motto. You do you, Bestie,” said a supporter.

One encouraging commenter stated: “Honestly it’s cooler.”

It’s beautiful, but it is good,” said a person who was passionate.