It was a Latin tattoo that I got without doing any research. I only discovered its meaning later.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

An impulsive woman is stuck with an indelible Latin phrase on her skin.

She decided on a tattoo at random, but did not research its meaning beforehand.

Elaina posted a video to expose herself for getting an impulsive tattoo she didn't research beforehand

2

Elaina uploaded a video to reveal herself after getting a tattoo impulsively without doing any research.Credit: TIKTOK/@elaina.gator

Elaina@elaina.gator() was not prepared for the permanent tattoo she got.

TikTok posted by a woman You can also watch the video below. She exposed her mistakes after getting inked.

As she contemplated what had happened, the woman, who was speechless held her camera near to her face.

The caption of the picture read: “POV – you got that tattoo impulsively, without any prior research.”

Woman who got lip tat reveals 'trauma' after they go crusty and swell
I’ve tattooed my eyeballs & have two tongues, people say I’ll never find a man

Now you’ve got the state motto of Kansas permanently tattooed down your spine.

Motto: Ad Astra per Aspera

Elaina’s Latin tattoo means “To the stars by overcoming difficulties.”

Although she didn’t intend to get this tattoo, she is glad it’s not Nebraska motto.

Elaina explained to her audience in the comments of her video that she enjoyed the quote.

She had no idea that it was related to the government.

One woman confessed, “I have exactly the same tattoo as you but I am from Kansas.”

A TikTok user also said, “I’m not alone.” It’s good to know that I’m certainly not the only one.

Elaina replied, “It is not our fault that their slogan is so good.”

No one knows the Kansas state motto. You do you, Bestie,” said a supporter.

One encouraging commenter stated: “Honestly it’s cooler.”

It’s beautiful, but it is good,” said a person who was passionate.

The tattoo she got was Kansas' Latin motto: "To the stars through difficulties"

2

She got a tattoo of Kansas’ Latin motto “To the stars by overcoming difficulties”.Credit: TIKTOK/@elaina.gator

Latest News

Previous article
Joe Rogan offered $100K to a vaccine researcher for him to debate RFK Jr… But then Elon jumped in.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder