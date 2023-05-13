It took me a long time to transform an old ambulance from $4.5k into the tiny house of my dreams.

A DIYer’s transformation of an ambulance to the home of his dream is shown in these impressive before-and after photos.

Michael Talley purchased a used ambulance on Craigslist from a landscaping business for $4,500. He later sold the vehicle for $30,000.

Talley from Austin in Texas spent around $10,000 to repair the ambulance he purchased in late 2018. Insider.

His blog is a great way to see his transformation of the ambulance. Imgur The page says: “Four month to build, while working full-time and avoiding Texas’ crippling heat.

A 42-inch television, refrigerator, freezer, rooftop deck equipped with solar panels, and a small golfing area are now included in the 1992 Ford E-350 Diesel 7.3 Diesel.

Talley’s tiny home has a bed that is king size, which he says is a necessity for someone who stands over 6 foot tall.

Then he started to imagine his new home. He rewired the electrics, moved electric boards and removed mold.

“It’s always easier to build something new than to try to alter something that already has been built,” he said.

Space was Talley’s main focus so he decided to leave out a bathroom and toilet from his home.

He was living in the car before he bought the ambulance.

The man gave advice for people who are thinking of renovating their vehicle to become a tiny house.

Talley says that when it comes to the design of the layout of the vehicle, you should think of the car as a nice, small, luxury automobile instead of an apartment.

The smaller the vehicle, the greater the flexibility on the road,” said he.

Talley cut costs by using the existing parts of an ambulance for counter tops.

Renovations were completed with a range of materials including bamboo flooring and concrete countertops.

Talley sold her tiny house for $30,000 after living there for a year and a half.

Talley’s tiny house has generated a great deal of interest online.

Talley's tiny house has generated a great deal of interest online.

A user commented: “This looks interesting.”

Talley bought a second ambulance which he will convert, however this little home has a bathroom.

