It sounds like Star Trek’s George Takei is finally putting an end to his feud with William Shatner

The biggest celebrity feud, just so happens to be with the Star Trek It seems that the sphere is finally coming to an abrupt halt. George Takei, William Shatner, and George Shatner had been at it for many decades. Takei now seems to have decided enough is enough. The Sulu actor seemed to have ended the feud in a recent interview, vowing never to speak of his ex-costar.

George Takei has been on tour in the U.K. to promote his musical. AllegianceBased on his experiences growing up as a Japanese internment prisoner, he wrote. He was doing press when he noticed that a woman in his family had stopped him from continuing. Graham Norton Show Takei was available to answer questions about his work. Takei asked a question regarding his work for the second week. William Shatner’s recent comments Takei spoke out about his feelings and said that he was done with answering such questions. When Norton asked, Takei made bold declaration (via Daily Mail ):

As it becomes so tedious to discuss that topic, you’re the last chat host who can ask this question. Bill is always looking for publicity when he has a book to publish and then accuses us as using him. My topic is far more significant and vital. I’m not going to talk about his old age. He is an old, cantankerous man. He is a cantankerous old man, and I swear that this will be my last conversation about him.

Needless to say, it sounds like George Takei is tired of discussing his old co-star during his latest tour (or in any instance) and having their feud overshadow the promotion he’s trying to do for Allegiance. If Takei is true to his word, then this is the last time we’ll hear the actor Mention Shatner’s body Or how he claimed to treat him on the set Star Trek.

It may sound strange but it is hard not to feel sad for the 85-year old actor. Nichelle Nichols, Uhura actress, has passed away earlier this year, there aren’t many members of the original Star Trek The series is still here. It would’ve been nice to see two of the franchise’s greatest icons bury the hatchet and reminisce about the finer parts of acting in the Star Trek While sharing stories with his fans, he travels the world.

This update may have one positive. It might mean that the star will not openly denigrate the other when speaking to fans and the media. Of course, there’s a part of me that wonders if the feud is truly over. George Takei’s comment about William Shatner “cantankerous” This makes me wonder. Based on the history, it seems that neither star appears to be able to resist being insulted.

On that token, I wouldn’t be surprised if William Shatner has something to say about George Takei’s (seemingly final) critique, but he could surprise everyone and not respond. Shatner was a controversial figure when he He wished his ex-star co-star happy birthday In April, he might have heard the same news. He could decide to go on. As they live out their lives, one can only watch and pray for the best.