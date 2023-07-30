It only costs 60p to protect your bag this summer from pickpockets

An AWARE traveller shared her tip for protecting bags from theft this summer.

Backpacker Kylie posted her 60p TikTok hack to help anyone traveling with a fannypack.

1 One backpacker shares her best travel hacks Credit: Tiktok/@betweenengland

He pointed out the fact that many bags had clips which would allow thieves to easily remove them.

The woman came up a clever way to keep pickpockets away from her valuables.

She explained: “So here’s a little tip for people that might be travelling with a belt bag or a fanny pack – whatever you want to call it.

“Often these bags have a little clip on them. They can be on the back, but if you click the button now it will come off.

“So here’s what I do just to secure it a little bit extra for my own peace of mind.

“For me, I attached a little carabiner to part of the strap. After that, I stitched a small piece of elastic to the part in question.

“This way I can clip it and put the carabiner through the elastic so then if it unclips it’s held by the carabiner.”

Anyone wishing to follow the hack can easily buy a five-pack of carabiners on Amazon for just £2.89 – working at less than 60p each.

Kylie added: “It’s extra security for me. If somebody tries to nick it then it’s an extra bit they have to get through and I also have it close to my body as well so it’s not on the outside.”

Other travelers have already shared some of their best travel tips.

A savvy mother has shared her tips for traveling on long-haul flights with your child.

This item is a great way to make the walk through airports a lot easier.

One traveller shared a useful tip on how to fit everything in a suitcase and keep it for 6 months.

Here’s a simple tip to make packing for your holiday easier.