It May Have Been ‘Really Difficult’ For Mark Wahlberg To Gain 30 Lbs For New Movie, But New Shirtless Post Proves He’s Clearly Back In Shape

Aging in Hollywood can be a gift and a sort of a curse for many A-listers. While roles become more substantive, it gets harder to maintain one’s physique. No one knows that better than Uncharted’s Mark Wahlberg. After gaining 30 pounds for his upcoming movie, Father Stu, Wahlberg got candid about how tricky weight gain and loss become when one’s reached a certain age. The actor also recently dropped a shirtless photo, which indicates that he’s since bounced back from the weight gain.

The 50-year-old performer spoke on the reality of losing and gaining weight, during a recent appearance on Australian radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show. While the upcoming biopic was a passion project for Mark Wahlberg, packing on the pounds seemed to be a bit more of a challenge than it previously would’ve been for the fan-favorite star. While reflecting on the physical transformation, he said:

I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape. I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.

As the actor said, it can be easier to keep muscle than it is to get it, and having to gain weight can deter someone’s progress. Of course, the star wasn’t about to let some extra pounds stop him from getting back in shape. Based on a recent Instagram post, it took him no time for him to get back in top form. If you want to see the actor flexing and shaving while shirtless, check out his video below:

Needless to say, Mark Wahlberg is back on his gym grind. This isn’t the only recent post that’s showed off his ripped physique, either. Fans got a peek at his unbelievable abs, as well as those of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu, through a set photo from Arthur the King. Wahlberg’s workout game is strong and apparently, very personal. One session even turned into a family affair, as the actor shared a sweet post showing him and his daughter’s boyfriend working out together.

While it’s cool to see how stars stay in shape, it’s also interesting to see how stars gain weight in a fixed amount of time. Mark Wahlberg gained 20 pounds in three weeks by eating six meals a day (on a strict diet) and having one cheat day. After eating 7,000 calories per day, the actor regretted the decision, citing his slowing metabolism for making weight loss harder. Though Wahlberg is no longer able to shed excess bulk as quickly as he once could, he certainly still stands as one of the most jacked actors in Hollywood. And you can help but marvel at his commitment — as well as the shirtless photos he posts.

You can see the actor do what he does best in Uncharted, which is currently playing in theaters. Unfortunately, his answer to superhero movies, The Six Billion Dollar Man, won’t be happening anytime soon despite coming close to production a few times. However, his Father Stu is one of several upcoming releases you can look forward to this spring.