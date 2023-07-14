It makes me look good and the men are always giving me their numbers.

BARISTA’S who work in a bikini and serve clients have revealed how the job they do has helped them gain confidence.

Cheyenne was less attractive three years after the birth of her son, but men now leave her phone numbers because they like her.

It’s not demeaning to her, and she feels at ease wearing skimpy clothes.

She finds her customers, in Billings, Montana, are usually very respectful of her attire as well.

She says: “I’ve received phone numbers in my tip jar but I do receive compliments from male and females, usually in a respectful way.

“The numbers go straight in the bin.”

“It’s not to disrespect the person who left them but it’s because I’m in a relationship so there is no interest for me.

“I’ve always been confident and after having my son three years ago my confidence wasn’t as strong.

The job was a great help in rebuilding the city.

The bikini was just a bonus.

Cheyenne adds: “I think the biggest tip I’ve received was £90.

“I’ve received big tips but not on a daily basis.

Most people always give a tip, regardless of the amount.

“We all have a very positive attitude towards our bodies. We’re a fantastic team and encourage each other.”

