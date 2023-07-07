It is possible to tell a lot about your health by the way you smell when you poop

What you put into your body will affect what comes out. If you’re noticing that the odor of your poop is stronger than normal, it may be due to your eating habits.

According to experts, eating a lot of sulfur in your diet can cause you to have stinky stools.Insider. This is because compounds found in this mineral cause the unpleasant smell that we have all grown to associate with our waste. If you eat a lot of onions, potatoes and carrots and other cruciferous veggies (such as cabbage and broccoli), then expect your poop to be smelly. It’s also not recommended to remove sulfur from meals to reduce the smell of your feces. Like everything, moderation plays a key role.

Dieters on low-carbohydrate or ketogenic plans may consume far more foods high in fat than average people. As the digestive system struggles to absorb and process all that fat, high-fat food can tend to sit in the stomach for longer. Men’s Health). You’ll also end up with a putrid-smelling stool if you consume a lot of sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol, or non-nutritive sweetness. Drinking alcohol can make you poop smell bad by altering your gut bacteria.Men’s Health).