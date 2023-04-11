The UK can take drinking water straight from the tap as a given.

While other countries don’t have these luxuries they did create the first aqueducts. However, Italy is the only country that has tap water.

1 British holidaymakers are attracted to Italy as a holiday destination. Credit: Getty

It is possible to get tap water in Italy.

It’s good news, tap water is available in Italy.

Tap water is generally safe in most major cities, such as Rome and Milan.

There are actually water fountains all around Rome that can be used to refill water bottles.

Signs would indicate that tap water may not be safe to drink.

This will be likely in Italian. The water will not be drinkable.

Does tap water come with Italy’s health?

When you visit Italy, make sure you specifically ask for tap water. Otherwise, they may charge for bottled water.

The best way to remember the expression “Acqua di redineto” is to say tap water.

A good idea is to keep water bottles around and top them off at Fontanella.

This is a tiny water fountain that can be found on the streets of Italy.

Is it possible to drink tap water from certain countries but not in others?

Tap water from many countries can contain bacteria, protozoa or viruses that could make you sick.

While most locals are immune to these pathogens, it is possible for foreigners to contract an illness that could cause them to cancel their vacation.

North America, Canada Greenland and the United States generally have drinking water.

Tap water in Mexico can cause diarrhoea in many travelers, but tap water in Eastern Europe is safe.

It is a good idea to bring bottled water with you when visiting these countries.

These European countries were deemed safe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Vatican City

In Asia, these countries have been deemed safe to drink tap water.

Brunei

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

It’s better to use bottled water in other Asian countries.

Oceania is safe to consume tap water in Australia or New Zealand. The CDC however advises against tap water consumption in any other country in the region.