Issa the worst actress ever for filming this Barbie Scene

The Director Greta Gerwig She also remembered the moment when she told Issa, that in addition to leading the world of pretend play, Barbie had another important job to do.

“Because of scheduling, we had been rehearsing the dance for a long time, but I was like, ‘Well, President Barbie needs a solo,’ and she was like, ‘Okay, when am I going to learn it?’ And I was like, ‘Right now!'” Greta told E!. “And yes, she was a fantastic dancer and did it very well.”

The term “As the Lady Bird The director said that Issa was amazing despite her hesitation.

Greta went on to say, “Honestly I was excited. I really wanted Barbie the President to do a solo.” “That’s it. “She crushed it.”