Isle of Harris campers cause a stir when they pitch their tents on the beach, despite local warnings that tide could wash them off.

Residents of a Scottish island are angry after tent campers set up on a sandy beach in spite of numerous tide warnings.

On a Facebook group for Isle of Harris, last night, there was a photo of tourists who were camping in Northton Bay. They had set up their tents very close to water.

1 This photo showed a 4×4 on the sand with a Safari-style tent that looked over the shore. Credit: Instagram

This photo showed a 4×4 with a Safari-style tent and picnic table parked in the sand.

Locals warned the campers that a rising tide could cause them serious problems.

However, they said there was no reason to leave and that they did nothing wrong.

The family ended up moving the car in a safe place.

Northton Beach just now. “We are doing nothing wrong, and there’s no sign that says no camping,” they replied when asked.

This post went viral and was updated by another local.

She stated: “They were advised both politely and unkindly by locals that the tide would come in.

They have moved the vehicle that was not meant to be there as this is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI).

It’s legal to camp at the beach. The camping is not as wild as it sounds, there’s no car and the campers are in a natural setting.

There is a beautiful campsite just down the street where you can camp right next to a beach.”

The photo shocked social media users. One user said, “Holidaying in an island but being ignorant of the concept of tides.”

Another said: “Ridiculous!”

The third person said: “It’s shocking, the city people know more than locals …”

A fourth person said, “Unbelievable stupidity! Total disrespect for the planet!”

Northton Bay is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and is located in the south west of the Isle of Harris.

According to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, driving your car on the beach does not qualify as wild camping.

According to the SOAC’s website, “Access rights include wild camping.”

The camping style is light, small and limited to two nights.

Your stories and videos are paid for! Have you got a great story or video to share with The Scottish Sun? Email us at [email protected] or call 0141 420 5200