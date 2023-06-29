ISIS leader “killed” in airstrike against mountain base

IRAQ has confirmed that it killed the Islamic State’s leader, after warplanes attacked a complex of mountains.

Last night, experts tested DNA from samples taken from an individual suspected of being a terrorist. The suspect is believed to be Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Iraq has confirmed that it has assassinated the latest leader of Islamic State, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-QurayshiPhoto: AFP

The previous leader was murdered in November last year.

Commandos from the Iraqi “Golden Division” had retrieved a number of bodies after the attack.

Gen Abdul Wahab el-Saadi said last night: “We know we killed a man who was heading the Islamic State’s media campaign.

“This man is never far away from the Isis leadership so we believe and we hope the leadership has been killed..”

RAF Typhoon jets carried out airstrikes recently on the Hamrin Mountains. It is unknown if this was part of their mission.

Following humiliating military losses, the terrorist group called Islamic State now fights to survive.

The murderous network – known for its barbaric public executions – was originally part of al-Qaeda before splitting with the group over differences in ideology and methods.

ISIS, Isil, and Daesh are just a few of the those used by the terror group, which started in 1999 when it was formed by Jordanian militant Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.

As far as they are concerned, the correct term is the Islamic State – but the British and US Governments are among those preferring to use the name Isil.

The term ISIS is more commonly used within international news publications, and has been used as a label in official United Nations reports.

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City.

