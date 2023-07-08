Is your favorite cider on this list of ‘unhealthiest’ beverages?

Cider is a healthier alternative to booze, but it’s not for everyone.

How bad is your favourite fruity beverage?

2 Your favorite cider is on this list?

Sun’s investigation can show the biggest culprits when it comes sugar and calories.

Brothers Toffee Apple Cider is the overall champion, with 61.9 calories in 100ml.

Every 500ml of this bottle contains 310 calories, and 40g sugar. This is more than a Cadbury Double Decker which has 250 calories and 30g sugar.

Aspall’s Draught Cider is the silver medalist, with its 285 calories (and 19g of added sugar) per bottle.

The doughnut is similar to a Krispy Krispy chocolate sprinkles.

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is in third place, followed by Henry Westons Vintage Cider with 275 calories for 500ml.

Stowford Press Apple Cider has the highest overall health rating.

The can contains only 30 calories per 100ml and 1g sugar, or 132 calories and 4.4g in a 440ml.

Strongbow Original Cider (37 calories) and Bulmers Original Cider (2.9g of sugar/100ml) were close behind, both with 37 grams and 2.9g per 100ml.

They are roughly the same price when you consider the differences in vessel size (440ml vs. 500ml).

Bulmers contains 14g of sugar with 185 calories. Strongbow is 12.8g.

Aldi’s Taurus Original Cider has the worst score among supermarket-owned varieties.

The 440ml bottle contains the same calories as one KitKat Chunky (211), but 4.8g more sugar.

Morrisons Medium Dry Cider was the next best with 207 cals. The sugar content was unknown.

Waitrose Duchy Organic Vintage Cider (a Waitrose brand) and Tesco Apple Cider were the lowest calorific, sugar-containing options.

This fancy version contains 180g and 10g of sugar per 500ml. The budget option has 178g and 8.8g for every 440ml.

2 How does your favorite cider rate on this list?

Women should not exceed 2,000 calories per day, while men are advised to stick with 2,500.

Aim to consume no more than thirty grams of sugar free per day, which is equivalent to seven sugar cubes.

Sugars that are added naturally to food and beverages, such as honey, syrups, unsweetened juices of fruit, vegetables, or smoothies, can be considered free sugars.

According to experts, these foods and drinks should only account for five percent of all the calories we consume each day.

Jaclyn London, a registered dietitian based in New York, told Central Recorder: “Regular cider, sodas, juice, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened coffee and tea beverages and various alcohol mixers all have the same thing in common – they provide added sugar in liquid calorie form.

“Since these drinks are everywhere, it’s easy to understand why they’re our primary source of added sugar and why it’s easy to over consume.

“But we don’t get the same sensory experience from drinking calories vs eating them.

“Consuming beverages is like an efficient delivery system for bringing in added sugar into our bodies’ cells because it requires less breakdown during the digestive process and is quickly absorbed from our GI tract into our bloodstream, triggering an insulin response to deliver it straight to our fat storage cells.

The short version is that the more refined carbs (simple sugar) we eat, the greater the amount of ‘gunk,’ or byproducts, our bodies will produce. This happens as a consequence of many metabolic reactions.

“This can increase free radicals (which can be damaging to healthy tissues) and inflammation-promoting cytokines (proteins produced by our immune system, some of which can exacerbate the process of cellular damage).”

Jaclyn says that this process occurs in adults who consume added sugars beyond what their bodies require. It is not caused by drinking a pint at the local pub.

The majority of people consume excessive amounts of sugar, sodium, and saturated fat.

“So as a registered dietitian, I’m all in favour of making smarter beverage choices that reduce the amount of added sugar you consume from these somewhat sneaky sources – especially since it can often be tough to tell if something is sweetened or not without reading a drink’s label,” she said.

“Since beverages with added sugar are less likely to promote feelings of real satiety (you’re likely choosing to drink a beverage because it tastes good and because you feel thirsty, not hungry, right?) and they’re often higher in added sugar than what you’d get from just having a piece of chocolate or some ice cream.

My best recommendation is to check ingredients to see if they contain liquid sugar so you know whether to eat or drink the dessert.

“So as long as you’re making choices from an informed place, that’s ultimately what matters most when it comes to creating a healthier eating pattern overall.

“Sometimes, the ‘healthier for you’ choice will be one that’s higher in added sugar, and that’s OK – providing you’re making unsweetened beverage choices most of the time and choosing foods for the rest of your meals and snacks that align with your personal health priorities.”