Is Wonka a musical? Timothée Chalamet prequel explained

Roald Dahl’s legendary children’s novels have been turned into a plethora of film adaptations over the years, the latest of which is Wonka but what do we know about the movie – is it a prequel, musical or both?

Taking on the role of the titular chocolatier is Timothée Chalamet who joins the likes of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in playing the character of Willy Wonka.

Is Wonka a prequel?

Wonka’s story is a prequel of the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The movie takes place a number of years before the events of Roald Dahl’s book and its subsequent film adaptations as it follows a young Willy Wonka as he first begins crafting his chocolate concoctions.

Partnered with the wily street urchin Noodle, Wonka attempts to break the monopoly held by the ‘chocolate cartel’ and amaze confectionary lovers with his weird and wonderful creations.

The highlight of the newly released trailer, however, is Wonka’s first encounter with an Oompa Loompa, played by none other than Hugh Grant.

Is Wonka a musical?

Wonka is a musical, like the classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which was starring the great Gene Wilder.

As we can see in the Wonka trailer, Timothée Chalamet and his castmates will be performing in several musical numbers throughout the film.

Neil Hannon, best known in Northern Ireland as the lead singer of The Divine Comedy, is the musician responsible for creating the songs that Wonka will sing.

Hannon has form in contributing to the soundtracks of films and TV shows as he’s composed songs and pieces of music for the likes of Toast of London, Peter Kay’s Car Share, Doctor Who, The IT Crowd, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Father Ted.

Meanwhile, Wonka’s original score will be composed by Joby Talbot, another member of The Devine Comedy, whose past work includes the likes of Sing and its 2021 sequel, The League of Gentlemen, Tracy Beaker Returns, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Psychoville.

Watch Wonka when and where?

Wonka is set to be released on 15 December 2023, just before Christmas.

The film will be exclusive to theaters upon its arrival – unlike many of Warner Bros’ recent movies, which have been made available to stream on HBO Max (now just Max) alongside their theatrical releases due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once Wonka’s festive theatrical run is over, the film will then follow onto digital and physical platforms for fans to watch at home.

