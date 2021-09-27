Is Tinder down? Meta code 5009 error explained

TINDER is down for thousands of people across the globe, leaving users unable to log in to their accounts.

Issues with the popular dating app began around 5:00am BST (0:00am ET) on Monday, according to online outage tracker DownDetector.

There’s no word from Tinder yet on when the outage is expected to be resolved.

More than 900 people have reported issues with the app on DownDetector.

Apparently, anyone who opens the app is met with the message: “Can’t login meta error: 5009.”

Users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the downtime.

“Is Tinder down for anyone else???? Can’t login and when I do my account is deleted,” one fan tweeted.

Another said: “Tinder is down tf am i supposed to do now ??”

Over in the comment section on DownDetector, dating app addicts joked about how the down time would affect their chances of getting lucky.

One wrote: “Just when a hot guy messaged me ugghh, Really?!”

Another said: “Tinder’s not working for me either. I match with the girls but they don’t talk to me. And now I’m lonely.”

More to follow…

