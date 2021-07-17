Is there Fear Street Part 4? Release Date

Netflix’s hit trilogy series “Fear Street” has already delivered its Part 3: 666 on July 16, 2021. The show has instantly grabbed the limelight and the fans of the epic horror-thriller series are already wondering when will the makers bring another exciting installment of the show. So, will there be “Fear Street Part 4”? Here is all we know.

“Fear Street Part 3: 666” wrapped up the terrifying story of Sarah Fier. However, the blood-soaked city has more mysteries to address. “Fear Street” is one of the biggest projects of director, Leigh Janiak. All the three parts – 1994, 1978, 1666 are super hit on Netflix.

Set in the mysterious city of Shadyside, “Fear Street” revolves around a bunch of teens as they struggle with a witch’s curse. Every piece of the show is loaded with spicy twists to bring the audience to the edge of their seats. Part 3: 666 has successfully wrapped up the story. However, it ends on a post-credits teasing the future of the show. So, will the makers revive the series for Part 4? Check out the details below –

“Fear Street” Season 4 Renewal Status – Will There Be A New Season?

As of now, Netflix has not yet revealed any future plans on the horror trilogy, “Fear Street”. Part 3 has delivered a proper climax to Sarah Fier’s story. However, there are several loopholes in the plot, which gives a scope to the makers to develop something more intense. The show creators and the cast members have also shown keen interest to bring more movies and spin-offs to the show. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Netflix will reveal its decision on the “Fear Street” Season 4 soon.

“Fear Street” Part 4 Release Date

Without any official confirmation from Netflix, we can’t pass on a word on the premiere of “Fear Street” Part 4. If the streaming king decides to order another movie, we may expect it in the last quarter of 2022 or in early 2023.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will update you regularly on “Fear Street” Part 4.