Is there a scene after the credits in Extraction 2? Chris Hemsworth talks about Extraction 3’s hopes

Has Chris Hemsworth or director Sam Hargrave discussed Extraction 3? HITC investigates.

There are a number of stars more than capable of headlining an action blockbuster and the god of thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, is proving that he’s up to the challenge outside of the MCU, and not just the once either.

Extraction 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 16th 2023, and is based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad. Offering audiences an explosive and propulsive thriller, we’re reunited with the character of Tyler Rake, who we were introduced to in the original 2020 movie Extraction.

With MCU icon Joe Russo penning the script and serving as a producer alongside his brother Anthony, you won’t want to miss out on the latest mission. In fact, you won’t want to miss a single second, so does Extraction 2 have a post-credits scene, and is Extraction 3 on the agenda?

Is there a scene after the credits in Extraction 2?

There is no post-credits sequence in Extraction 2, nor are there any mid or ending credits.

After a two-hour film filled with tension, viewers can breathe deeply. In fact, Extraction 2, without accounting for the credits, has a runtime that is efficient at 1 hour 51 minutes. Credits cut just 13 minutes from the overall runtime.

Casting our minds back, you may remember that Extraction didn’t feature a post-credits scene either.

Both the 2023 and the original establish the possibility for a sequel without the need of an added scene to interrupt the credits. And speaking of which, let’s see what the cast and crew have to say about a third outing…

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and Extraction 3

Netflix has not yet announced Extraction 3, but the streamer will be watching the figures closely to see if another sequel would make sense.

Although it’s not been greenlit, Chris has already voiced his hopes and enthusiasm in regard to reprising the Tyler role yet again.

"I love it," the Australian actor began to Total Film [via GamesRadar]. "I love playing the character. This world is amazing. I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one."

Addressing the potential for Extraction 3 more directly, he added that they’d “…be remiss not to have a crack at another one.” Similarly, the director of the two movies shared his thoughts:

”There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go. I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen.”

It’s not just hope he has either: “I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here…”

Ultimately, Sam suggests that the performance of Extraction 2 will be the defining factor of whether they’ll be given the thumbs up to proceed with a third adventure.

The Extraction fans have high hopes too

Twitter has been flooded with tweets from fans who have quickly shared their opinions on the possibility of a trilogy or beyond. “There must be extraction 3!” one viewer demanded. “It can’t end like this.”

Similarly, another confidently added, “so with that ending, we’ll be having Extraction 3.”

Another simply tweeted “Extraction 3 let’s go,” which certainly sounds like how Chris and Sam are feeling about the project too. All in good time, we’ll find out soon enough what the future holds.

Netflix has exclusively released Extraction 2 for streaming.