Is there a location where Troll was filmed? Discover locations for the Netflix movie about the monsters

Netflix is a streaming service that excels in this area. It has an ever-growing catalog of international content, which allows it to compete with other services.

Their latest example is the monster movie Troll, which is helmed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug, the director behind 2018’s Tomb Raider.

As well as having a Norwegian crew behind it, Troll is also set in the Scandinavian country – but where was the movie actually filmed and was it filmed in Norway itself?

Release date for Troll and preview of the plot

Troll made its way to Netflix Thursday, December 1, 2022.

When a massive explosion occurs in Norway, the movie’s events are rescheduled. It awakens the giant troll who has been held captive for over a thousand year.

Ine Marie Wilmann is made to the position of paleontologist Nora Tidemann by terrified officials in order to keep this enormous creature from doing more damage.

Nora, despite being fearless and strong willed, is fighting a creature that she believes only exists in Norwegian folklore.

Did you see Troll’s film?

Troll was shot in many locations throughout Norway.

That’s right, the film’s Norwegian crew didn’t have to travel too far to create the movie as it was filmed in their own country.

Filming for the project In August 2021, it was inaugurated It lasted approximately three months, before it was overturned in November of the same year.

Locations across Norway played host to film crews including the regions Lom, Øyer and the mountainous Dovre where the movie’s troll is said to originate from.

Elsewhere, the coastal town of Ulsteinvik and the riverside village of Rena were also used, as was the town of Askim in the Indre Østfold region.

The scenic Romsdalen valley and the Jotunheimen mountain range helped to provide some stunning backdrops in Troll while the cities of Drammen and Oslo, Norway’s capital, also provided the location for some cityscape scenes and studio shoots.

Norway has also produced other productions

Norway might not be a common location for filming, but it is a beautiful country with stunning scenery that has been home to almost 5,000 TV and film productions over the years.

Among the ever-increasing list of productions to have been filmed in Norway are the James Bond films Die Another Day and 2021’s No Time To Die as well as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Scenes from the Marvel movie Black Widow and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness were shot in Norway. The same was true for Dune, a sci-fi epic.

The TV series Ragnarök, Vikings and Succession have both filmed scenes in the Scandinavian country as did the Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back, which used Norway to double as the ice planet Hoth.

Now streaming Troll Netflix After you arrive on December 1, 2022.

