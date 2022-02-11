Is the Zoe Kravitz Movie Streaming?

A new Steven Soderbergh movie is on the horizon, but it’s being released a little under the radar. The filmmaker behind “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Magic Mike” and “Traffic” tackles the thriller genre with a story set during the COVID-19 pandemic in “Kimi,” which serves as a performance vehicle for Zoë Kravitz. The film marks the first collaboration between Soderbergh and “Panic Room” and “Spider-Man” writer David Koepp, and is already drawing notice for being a lean, mean thriller that compels from beginning to end.

So how and where do you watch “Kimi?” And what is the film about? Your burning questions answered below.

Where Is “Kimi” Streaming?

“Kimi” is an HBO Max original film and is streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting on Feb. 10. Since it’s an HBO Max original, it will always be available on the streaming service.

Is “Kimi” in Theaters?

No, “Kimi” is not getting a theatrical release. The only way to watch it is to subscribe to HBO Max.

What Is “Kimi” About?

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, the film stars Zoë Kravitz as the titular Kimi, an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream (i.e. essentially she’s listening in on an Alexa-like device). But when she tries to raise concerns to her company, she’s rebuffed. She then takes on an investigation on her own, venturing out of her apartment to discover the truth behind the audio crime.

Who Is in the “Kimi” Cast?

The film stars Kravitz, Rita Wilson, India de Beaufort, Emily Kuroda, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, Derek DelGaudio, Erika Christensen, Devin Ratray, Andy Daly and David Wain.

What Other Steven Soderbergh Movies Are Streaming?

HBO Max has “No Sudden Move,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Solaris,” “The Good German,” “Contagion,” “Magic Mike,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Schizopolis,” “Behind the Candelabra,” and “Let Them All Talk.”

You can stream “The Laundromat” and “High Flying Bird” on Netflix.

You can stream “Che” on AMC+.

“Unsane” and “Logan Lucky” are streaming on Hulu.

“Erin Brockovich” is streaming on Peacock.

Watch the “Kimi” Trailer