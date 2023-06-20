Is The Kraven Teaser Trailer One Of Marvel’s Most Unsettling Spider-Man Scenes

Is The Kraven Teaser Trailer One Of Marvel’s Most Unsettling Spider-Man Scenes

Kraven’s last hunt, “Kraven’s Spider-Eating Scene”, is undoubtedly one of “Spider-Man” comic books most disturbing moments, both for its horrific and disgusting imagery as well as what it means in Kraven’s story.

This version of Kraven, haunted by past failures as well as nearing the end of life, feels that his obsession with Spider-Man is invading every aspect of his existence. The spiders that invade his bedroom nightly are a symbol of this. Kraven consuming these spiders represents his desire to “consume Spider-Man”, in order finally to defeat him. Kraven, in “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” achieves that (metaphorically), by putting Spider-Man to sleep and assuming his identity.

As Spider-Man, Kraven commits several excessively violent acts in order to prove his own superiority to the friendly neighborhood superhero — something we might see Sony’s movie version of the character do if this spider-eating scene actually makes its way into the final film. Sony’s Kraven version is not known to run into Spider-Man. However, this spider-eating scene that appears in the trailer sets up an interesting dynamic between these two characters.

