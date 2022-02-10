Is the Jamie Dornan Movie Streaming?

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh is back in the awards race with his new drama “Belfast,” and the film is drawing further interest based on its six Oscar nominations — including Best Picture. Based partly on Branagh’s experience as a child growing up in Northern Ireland, “Belfast” has been drawing critical raves since it hit the festival circuit last fall and earned the coveted Peoples’ Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

But you may be wondering where is “Belfast” available? Is it getting a streaming release? All your burning questions are answered below.

Is “Belfast” Still in Theaters?

Yes, “Belfast” is still playing in some theaters nationwide. Check your local listings. It was initially released by Focus Features on Nov. 12.

Is “Belfast” Streaming Anywhere?

Focus Features

“Belfast” is not currently streaming on any existing service, but you can watch the film at home by purchasing it digitally. It’s available through Apple, Amazon, Vudu and other online retailers.

What Is “Belfast” About?

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is a semi-autographical film about a young boy named Buddy who lives in Belfast, Ireland in the late 1960s. His childhood is uprooted when civil war reaches Belfast, forcing his tight-knit, working-class family to choose between their beloved hometown and greater safety.

Check out the trailer here.

Who Is in the “Belfast” Cast?

Jude Hill as Buddy

Jamie Dornan as Pa

Caitriona Balfe as Ma

Judy Dench as Granny

Ciarán Hinds as Pop

Lewis McAskie as Will

What Oscars Did “Belfast” Get Nominated For?

“Belfast” is nominated for the following Oscars:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor – Ciarán Hinds

Best Supporting Actress – Judi Dench

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Are any of Kenneth Branagh’s other films streaming?