Is the British Airways website experiencing outages and errors? Find out now!

Is the British Airways Website Down? Customers Report Outage

HUNDREDS of customers are experiencing problems with the British Airways website. Customers facing issues with the British Airways website rushed to Downdetector on January 21, 2024 to report the outage.

BA passengers have said the website is currently down.

Trouble with the British Airways Website

On January 21, 2024, over 600 customers took to Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, to report issues they were experiencing when trying to access the British Airways website. The majority of passengers have cited issues with the website, with reports logged by customers from across the UK. An outage map provided by the site Downdetector shows that issues are being reported in several areas across the UK. Taking to social media, one user wrote: “Your site is down. I’m trying to book a flight to Sydney.” A second customer said: “@British_Airways what is wrong with your app and website?” Meanwhile, a third complaint read: “Your website is not working again,” and a fourth said: “Hard to making a booking when your website won’t load!!” Responding to customer complaints on X, formerly known as Twitter, British Airways wrote: “We are aware of some intermittent issues with the website and the app at the moment and our IT teams are currently investigating this for us. Please try again later today and hopefully, the issues have been resolved.” A second response to passengers read: “We are aware of the issue and we’re working to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

How to Check if the British Airways Website is Down

To check if the website is down, you can try the website Downdetector, which reports complaints inputted by users. Currently, there are hundreds of reports on the British Airways website. Alternatively, you can check social media channels for updates.

Handling Issues with Boarding Passes

If you can’t access the website for your flights or boarding pass, you should contact customer service via their social media channels. Or you can call the customer service number on 0344 493 0787. If you need to visit the airport in the upcoming hours, then passengers should go to the BA help desk on arrival. One customer experiencing problems took to social media and asked: “Can’t seem to check in either on the app or on the web. Are your systems down again?” Responding to the query, British Airways wrote: “We’re aware of the issue and we’re working to get it resolved. Please try again later but if you need to, you can check in at the airport. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

The British Airways website went down back October 2023, and then again in August, following the NATS Air Traffic Control issue.