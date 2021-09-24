Is ‘South Beach Love’ Acutally Based On Events From Caridad Piñeiro Novel

Hallmark’s South Beach Love is a quinceañera war! What happens when your exes get involved in this all-important day! You can expect lots of fun, family, and Cuban food. Starring in South Beach Love is Taylor Cole (One Winter Wedding, Salvation), and William Levy (The Scent of Passion, The Tempest).

What Is Hallmark’s South Beach Love About?

According to the Hallmark synopsis, Sara (Cole) is catering to her niece’s quinceañera, but the 15th birthday celebration becomes complicated when her former boyfriend Tony (Levy) returns to Miami to cater his own niece’s quinceañera…taking place the very same weekend.

When Tony and Sara are pitted against one another to be featured on the cover of a local newspaper, things get a little tense.

The families who were once close are now at odds over the conflicting quinceañeras, leaving fences to mend if their friendship will be restored. Can their reunion spark rivalries, or will they find love?

The premiere of Hallmarks Cuban-infused South Beach Love is on Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encore screenings will be Sunday, October 10 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, October 14 at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 17 at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 19 at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

You can also log onto Twitter on premiere night. Here, Hallmark stars and fans will live tweet throughout the film. This is a great opportunity to make new friends. It’s also great fun to learn about the BTS information from the stars and crew.

Hallmark’s South Beach Love is based on a script by Andrea Canning. This is in turn based on the book by Caridad Piñeiro. Piñeiro is a New York Times bestselling novelist. Caridad has sold more than a million copies. This is quite remarkable!

If Canning looks familiar, it is because she is one of the Dateline NBC journalist hosts. She is also a Hallmark screenwriter. Taylor Cole has been a frequent collaborator. She is the scriptwriter for the Ruby Herring Mysteries.

Taylor Cole went to Instagram just a month ago to share her exuberance over the film. “Officially wrapped 🌴 and what a gift 🥰 #SouthBeachLove Grateful to work with not one but two inspiring writers❣️and such an amazing cast that felt like instant family. 🎁 Based on the book by @caridadpineiro Screenplay by the one and only.”

Be sure to watch the premiere of South Beach Love on Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern, on the Hallmark Channel.