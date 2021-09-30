Is ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch” getting an official reboot?

Over the last few days, fans of the original Sabrina The Teenage Witch series have been talking about a heavily rumoured official reboot. Are the fans of the millennial-favourite series returning for a revival? Find out if Sabrina Spellman is returning to network television.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Oh, that’s quite a statement, huh millennials? The beloved series, which occupied a key time slot on Friday nights television programming, just celebrated its 25th anniversary. Originally part of ABC network’s TGIF lineup, Sabrina ran for four seasons before getting moved to the WB network for the rest of its seven-season run.

The series first aired on September 27, 1996. In honour of the show’s quarter-century birthday, leading lady, Melissa Joan Hart commemorated the day with an Instagram post. The Melissa and Joey actress reminisced about her time on the set and the wonderful relationships she created with her fellow castmates.

The actress remembered that they weren’t sure how the show would perform with audiences because it was competing in the same lineup as Clueless which aired its pilot one week before theirs. She thanked fans for their constant support and their love for the series that has led to now 25 years of magic.

Rumors Of A Reboot

While fans have been asking for a reboot of the ABC series for years, it never seemed to happen. Hart didn’t mention in her memorial post that she was considering a reboot and that she might be reprising her role in Sabrina Spellman’s series. Yet, somehow over the last few days, a post that seems to have originated on a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan page seems to have led fans into thinking that a reboot series was already in the works.

The post featured Melissa Joan Hart, a photoshopped image of her in a crimson red dress waving magic sparkles through the air. The photo featured the ABC logo and featured the tagline, ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter,” insinuating that the supposed series would be a continuation rather than a reboot. The post received thousands of comments from excited fans in less than a single day.

So, Will There Be a Reboot of Sabrina?

The short answer is no. The post was a hoax. The graphic was probably created by an avid imagination fan and shared via social media. The image is not even Melissa’s body and no actual information could be found anywhere on the web to corroborate it.





Melissa today took to her Facebook fan page to clarify the situation. “Sorry everybody,” She wrote, resharing the faux show graphic, “no reboot is planned. It’s an interesting idea, but nothing currently in the works.”

While we would all love to see Melissa and the cast come back for a new chapter, it’s just not happening right now. The actress, however, hasn’t said she is against a reboot if one were to come along. We can all hope that our favourite series will be re-aired one day, provided we keep our fingers crossed.

