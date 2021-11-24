Is paracetamol safe to take while pregnant?

PARACETAMOL, a common painkiller, is used to relieve aches and pains.

However, should you use it if you are pregnant? Let’s find the answer.

Paracetamol can be taken safely by pregnant women

Can I take Paracetamol during pregnancy?

Pregnancy can bring about aches, pains, and increased anxiety about what we are putting into our bodies.

Paracetamol is the best painkiller for pregnant women or nursing mothers.

It is safe to be taken by pregnant or nursing women.

September 2021 saw the publication of a new article. Nature Reviews Endocrinology urged caution around taking paracetamol during pregnancy.

The new consensus statement urges caution and not concern.

More information on how paracetamol affects you and your baby during pregnancy can be found here This leaflet is available on the Best Use of Medicines in Pregnancy website (BUMPS)..

What are the side effects associated with paracetamol

If you take the right dose, side effects are very rare with paracetamol.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you are concerned about side effects or notice something unusual.

How many paracetamols can I consume in a single day?

The usual dose for adults is one or two 500mg tablets up to 4 times in 24 hours.

You should always allow at most 4 hours between doses. Also, you shouldn’t take more than 4000mg per day.

How and when should paracetamol be taken?

Paracetamol can be used to reduce high temperatures and aches, as well as to treat pains.

Paracetamol should be taken in 500mg doses.

Paracetamol must not be taken in combination with paracetamol-containing medications.

Do not expect to feel instantly better – it could take as long as an hour to get to work.

Do not increase your dose or take more if you are experiencing severe pain.

Overdosing can cause serious side effects.

Paracetamol can safely be used with all prescription medicines, even antibiotics.

It may not be right for everyone. If you are considering taking: