Is Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn still friends?

Owen Wilson spoke Variety In June 2021. This was despite reports at the time that there were rumors about a “Wedding Crashers” sequel already being in the works and close to a filming stage, there were no concrete plans. “Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right,” Wilson stated. He did reveal, however, that he was currently in negotiations with David Dobkin regarding the matter. “something” He was also included with Vince Vaughn. Variety reported that Wilson said that he would like to meet another person. “Wedding Crashers” Movie, It would have to Be “worthwhile” Because the marketplace for comedies differs.

Wilson later told the story in another year. Esquire He was willing to make the film. The publication was informed by him. “If the people rise up and demand it, then who are we to say no?” Wilson claimed that Vaughn has talked with him about the possibility of attending actual weddings, once safety permits during the COVID-19 epidemic. “So maybe we’ll get some inspiration from that,” He talked about his fun approach to film research. They are clearly friendly actors who want to collaborate again.

As ComicBook.com According to Esquire, Wilson said that Vaughn was a friend of his. “Frat Pack” Ben Stiller is a member. Vaughn, a friend of his, was also a member. “just hit it off with” And was “simpatico” Together.