Is Oppenheimer able to pass the Bechdel tests?

Christopher Nolan’s explosive new biopic, Oppenheimer has been making news for months. Moviegoers were eagerly anticipating its battle with Barbie that was released at the same time. After the premiere of the movie, many people are asking: does Oppenheimer meet the Bechdel Test.

Cillian Murph, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer a scientist pivotal to the development of atomic weapons, tells his story in the movie.

What is Bechdel Test?

Alison Bechdel, a cartoonist and author who also happens to be a friend of Liz Wallace’s, created the Bechdel Test. The Bechdel Test is also sometimes called the Bechdel Wallace Test.

For a movie to pass, it must satisfy three criteria.

At least two women characters must be present in the film. Women must talk with each other. It is unlikely that they are talking to a male.

Critics have added new rules over time. For example, the characters of females should all be named and they should speak more than five sentences to one another.

Can Oppenheimer Pass the Bechdel Test

Oppenheimer fails the Bechdel Test.

The movie does feature two women in the main roles – Emily Blunt as Kitty, Oppenheimer’s wife, and Florence Pugh as Jean, Oppenheimer’s mistress.

Olivia Thirlby also appears in the film as Lilli Hornnig, who is a scientist and one of only a few women scientists to have worked on the Manhattan Project.

But none of them have ever had a scene where they discuss anything other than men.

Tweeters weigh in

One Twitter user wrote: “Oppenheimer being three hours AND not passing the bechdel test? please pick a struggle.”

Another commented on the fact that it is no surprise that Oppenheimer didn’t pass the Bechdel Test given that the scientific field at the time was very male-dominated:

Another person tweeted: “THE MOVIE IS ABOUT OPPENHEIMER THE MOVIE IS ABOUT BUILDING THE FIRST EVER ATOMIC BOMB NO ONE F**ING CARES IF THE MOVIE FAILS BECHDEL TEST…. THE MOVIE DOESN’T REQUIRE 2 WOMEN TALKING TO EACH OTHER… GET OVER IT.”

Others were less than happy with the fact Oppenheimer does not pass the test, with one user writing: “does oppenheimer pass the bechdel test?? no??? okay well, nevermind :/.”