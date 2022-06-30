Is Online Sports Betting Soon to be Legalized in California?

Unfortunately, sports betting is still illegal in California. Despite this, daily fantasy sports and horse racing websites are permitted in The Golden State. In spite of this, daily fantasy sports and horse racing websites are permitted in The Golden State.

Sports betting in California is widely anticipated because of the state’s size and affection for professional sports. It’s just a matter of how long until California legalizes sports betting in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision on licensed sports betting.

Sports betting is currently illegal in the state of California, but we expect that to change in the near future. Several lawmakers have already expressed their support for a national referendum on sports betting.

Is It Legal to Bet on Sports Online in California Right Now?

After the repeal of PASPA, California is presently in a time of transition while the state considers how to proceed. As early as 2017, Assemblymember Adam Gray proposed a constitutional amendment that would “allow sports wagering only if federal law changes.” This laid the framework for what would happen in 2018.

When the Supreme Court ruled on behalf of New Jersey’s ability to control its own sports betting, this is what occurred. California sports betting has a bright future thanks to this.

Multiple lawmakers have expressed support for a public vote on sports betting during the 2020 election cycle. Predictions are that current casinos in The Golden State will be aggressive in their efforts to get regulation… There will be an abundance of sports wagering providers if sports gambling is legalized.

The Supreme Court of the United States essentially reversed the federal ban on sports betting on May 23rd, making it unlawful in nearly all of the United States. The Supreme Court’s decision in support of New Jersey’s attempt to legalize sports betting has opened the way for other states to make similar decisions on live and online wagering on sports.

There has already been some progress achieved in several states, such as Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The future of online sports wagering in The Golden State is in the hands of the state, just like in every other state. Combined with its great interest in sports, California’s closeness to Nevada, and the state’s lengthy tradition of wagering and gambling, the state is a strong contender to authorize regulated sports betting in the near future. Till then you can still place a bet on your favorite sports team by using the service of an offshore bookie.

Since these overseas bookies are based in countries where sports betting is legal, it is totally legal to place a wager on their websites. For more information regarding this topic, you should check this comprehensive guide about the legality of sports betting in California and which are the best offshore sportsbooks to use.

California’s Online Sports Betting History

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which was enacted into law by the federal government in 1992, regulated California until recently. PASPA effectively made sports betting prohibited in all but 4 states – Delaware, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon- by prohibiting governments from regulating and taxing it.

Despite the state’s prohibition on sports betting, the Golden State has a long tradition of gambling. Native American casinos are permitted in the state. Horse racing is permitted in California, and it’s a favorite pastime among the state’s residents.

So, if you’re a Californian interested in sports betting, you have two choices:

They may travel to Nevada, where sports gambling is legal and growing, for a short distance.

They can also place bets on sports via offshore bookmakers. Legally speaking, offshore gaming sites fall into a gray area. Despite the fact that no American gamers have ever been punished for making bets, there are hazards involved with it, such as security problems and effective control of the gambling industry.

Online Sports Gambling in California: What the Future Holds

However, it’s reasonable to assume that legal sports gambling will come to California over the next several years, even if it’s unclear when. Because of the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish PASPA, Californians now have the right to gamble on sports in a safe and secure manner.

It is logical to think that California will follow suit and legalize sports betting as individual states such as California are now free to make their own decisions on the issue.

Legalization advocates in California have gained momentum after PASPA was struck down. Proposals to legalize sports betting have been presented in the form of preliminary papers. If it wins adequate support, it is slated to appear on the 2023 ballot.

It’s possible that California may become a big player in the field of sports betting in the near future. Sports betting is expected to increase in popularity in the years ahead as more states loosen their regulations on it.