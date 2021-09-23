Is Naomie Olindo heading back to southern charm?

Is Naomie Olindo returning to “Southern Charm?” Internet users can’t help but speculate after Instagram account Best by Bravo reported that Naomie’s return was “sign, sealed, delivered.” The popular fan page announced the news on September 21, saying the reality star is expected to be a part of the cast of the upcoming Season 8. “Are you excited for Naomie’s return?” read the post’s caption.

Given that Naomie moved back to Charleston, South Carolina recently, it wouldn’t surprise that the clothing designer would make a comeback. As “Southern Charm” stans know, she left the series after Season 6 in 2020 and briefly moved to New York City with her then-boyfriend, Metul Shah, the next summer. Naomie said that she quit the Big Apple in July, after alleging Metul had cheated. “She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being,” her agent told People.

Aside from being back in the town where the show films, it appears Naomie is also rekindling her friendship with “Southern Charm” OG and ex-boyfriend Craig Conover. In an Instagram post from September 3, Naomie had nothing but love for Craig when a fan asked how she would feel about his “success.” In the comments section, Naomie replied in the third person, “She feels really good and is so so so happy for him” (via Us Weekly). We’ll keep watching!