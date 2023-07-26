Is Majorca, Ibiza or Menorca safe for travel?

SPAIN is among the European countries that experience hot weather in summer.

We give the most recent travel tips for popular Spanish Islands Majorca, Menorca, and Ibiza.

1 A map of the Ionian Islands and Aegean islands showing fire risk. Some of these islands have been evacuated.

Travelling to Majorca is it safe?

Majorca has been placed on high alert due to wildfires in certain areas.

According to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET, the “extreme” red alert covers the southern tip and eastern coast of Majorca near the main resorts of Magaluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa.

Officials in Spain have assured tourists and residents that they are well prepared for wildfires, with aircraft and helicopters ready to go.

It is still a safe place to visit the island as of July 25, 2020. The island is still safe to travel as of July 25, 2023. UK Government’s Website warns Precautions should be taken if you are visiting in high temperatures.

Is Ibiza a safe place to visit?

Ibiza was put under “high” alert for fire risks at the time this article was written.

No wildfires were reported in the past on this island.

The UK Government website notes that “no travel can be guaranteed safe” and urges British nationals to check with their travel operator or hotel prior to travel.

Travelling to Menorca is it safe?

Menroca (the second largest Balearic Island) is also under a fire alert of “high”.

Though the website of the government hasn’t issued any specific warnings for Spain or its islands, they recommend checking out the Spanish Meteorological Office For updates about potential wildfires, visit the European Meteorological Services’ website.

Wildfires in Europe: Where can you find them?

Thousands of British tourists have been rescued from the fire-ravaged Greek island of Rhodes – with many more facing their summer holidays being cancelled due to extreme weather.

There have also been fires in Corfu that caused nearly 2,500 locals and tourists to be evacuated overnight on July 23.

A “level 5” warning of “extreme fire risk” has been issued for Crete, with Rethymnon, Heraklion, and Lasithi being named as the locations at risk.

Sicily, an Italian island popular with tourists, is also affected by wildfires.

Sicily’s Palermo Airport in 2023 was forced close due to dangerous fires near its runways. The airport reopened just before 11:00 am.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization declared 2023 an El Niño year, which is a year where natural phenomena occur periodically and cause fluctuations in the global climate.