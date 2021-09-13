Is Kanye West Going to Make a Special Appearance?

Kanye West is on an exhilarating high since the release of his highly-anticipated tenth studio record. DONDA.West has been praised on numerous promotional shows, but the YEEZY founder continues to shine in the fashion industry. It is widely believed that West will make an appearance at the Video Music Awards which will air live tonight (Sunday, September 12).

According to reports, West will surprise guests at tonight’s show. Other major performances include Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Normani, and The Foo Fighters. The ceremony this year will take place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. It is hosted by Doja Cat.

According to multiple sources, the 44-year-old rapper was promoted last-minute. DONDA. This comes just a few days after Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband made headlines with her all-Black Balenciaga ensemble during New York City Fashion Week. MTV insiders claim that the following was reported by MTV: “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear they [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well, especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.”

There have been many memorable moments at the VMA’s, but the most famous is West’s interruption of Taylor Swift in 2009 for the Video of the Year Award. “Beyoncé had one of the greatest videos of all time.”It’ll be an incredible show if he performs this year.