Is Johnny married to Tully in Firefly Lane Relationship explained in book

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Firefly Lane season 2 and Kristin Hannah’s books*

Season 2 of Firefly Lane has many twists and turns, just like the first season.

After the events of episode 9, fans were greeted by a special teaser that hinted at events that are set to come in part 2 of the show’s second season.

Titled ‘There’s More To Come,’ the short clip teased a potentially jaw-dropping relationship between Tully and Kate’s husband, Johnny.

This clip instantly caught the attention of fans. However, does Tully actually marry Johnny from the Firefly Lane novels? What is the future for the couple in the next episodes?

Firefly Lane’s flashforward teaser

Firefly Lane Season 2’s heartbreaking finale episode was followed by a teaser clip that promised seven additional episodes.

The clip appears automatically after the credits start playing but if it doesn’t you can find it in the ‘Trailers & More’ section of Firefly Lane’s Netflix page.

Set ten years after the events of episode 9, the teaser shows Kate’s husband, Johnny, at a wedding and him anxiously waiting by the altar for the bride to arrive.

We discover that Tully is actually the bride-to be as she can be seen in another room finishing her make-up when she gets a knock on the door.

“Hold your horses,” She responds. “I’m almost ready. It’s not like you can start without me anyway.”

Is Tully married to Johnny in Firefly Lane?

In the Firefly Lane books, Tully doesn’t marry Johnny.

On top of that, in the sequel novel Fly Away, which begins four years after the first book ends, Tully and Johnny aren’t in a relationship either.

The teaser video could be misdirected and Johnny might actually be walking Tully down her aisle, as she is getting ready to marry another person.

The following should be mentioned: ‘There’s More To Come’ flashforward takes place ten years after the events of episode 9, and by extension, five years after the events of the Fly Away sequel novel, meaning that this is uncharted territory that the show’s writers are delving into.

How do they react to the Firefly Lane books

The final scenes of Episode 9 show Kate discovering that she has stage three inflammatory breast cancer.

Kate is tragically killed by the disease, but she was not without Tully making amends for their previous fall out.

As shown in the series, Tully had jetted off to Antarctica to film a climate change documentary but when she hears of Kate’s condition, she instantly heads home to be with her lifelong friend.

Kate begs Tully to look after Johnny, Marah, and Johnny on her deathbed. This insinuates that Tully can bring Johnny back together from their brief stand years ago.

Johnny clarifies his feelings about Tully. He says he has never been in love with her romantically, and that Kate is his true love.

Tully and Johnny are still grieving the loss of Kate in the sequel novel.

Tully’s life is in a downward spiral of alcohol and prescription drug addiction while Marah has run away from home and Johnny is doing all he can to keep his family together.

They are brought back together again when Tully has a near-fatal car accident and is placed in a medically induced coma – where she experiences visions of Kate – with Johnny rushing to the hospital to be by her side.

Firefly Lane season 2 available now Netflix After being released Friday, December 2, 20,22 while part 2 was slated for release on June 8, 2023.

