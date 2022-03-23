Is it worth saving the award show? We fight it

Barbara Vandenburgh, Books Editor, says that the Oscars provide the escape we need right now.

Rasha Ali, entertainment reporter, views the Oscars as a out-of touch, boring and obsolete show

Barbara considers the Oscars to be the Super Bowl of pop-culture.

Rasha, a black woman, doesn’t see the Oscars as her pop-culture.

The OscarsWe are at crisis point.

The opulent awards ceremony, now in its 94th year, is flailing. Earlier this year, the Academy controversially announced it was eliminating eight categories from the live telecast, including film editing, makeup and hairstyling, while adding an Oscars Fan Favorite category voted via Twitter in what reads as a desperate bid to get more popular films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Mix it in! (Thank you, Jesus!))*.