Is it worth saving the award show? We fight it

Is it worth saving the award show? We fight it
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral
Oscars Smackdown: Is it worth saving the award show? We fight it

  • Barbara Vandenburgh, Books Editor, says that the Oscars provide the escape we need right now.
  • Rasha Ali, entertainment reporter, views the Oscars as a out-of touch, boring and obsolete show
  • Barbara considers the Oscars to be the Super Bowl of pop-culture.
  • Rasha, a black woman, doesn’t see the Oscars as her pop-culture.

The OscarsWe are at crisis point. 

The opulent awards ceremony, now in its 94th year, is flailing. Earlier this year, the Academy controversially announced it was eliminating eight categories from the live telecast, including film editing, makeup and hairstyling, while adding an Oscars Fan Favorite category voted via Twitter in what reads as a desperate bid to get more popular films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Mix it in! (Thank you, Jesus!))*

Subscribe to continue reading

All subscriber-only stories available for $6 monthly for $1

Register Now

Latest News

Previous articleChrissy Metz of This Is Us discusses the Moment When She Knew It Was Over for Kate and Toby

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact