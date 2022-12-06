Is it the last day of online auditions for HYBE x Geffen 2020?

The HYBE x Geffen will be back in 2022. But when are the final dates for online auditions and how can you sign up?

K-Pop has gained a lot attention recently and many people want to share in it.

HYBE x geffen will be holding auditions in 2022 to ensure talent is recognised. This is your opportunity to become the next K-Pop icon.

The online HYBE x Geoffen is over Auditions The deadline is January 31, 2023. Auditions began on December 2, and all interested persons are requested to complete the form.

By clicking on the link, you can make this happen Find out more HERE.

These auditions are for only females. To qualify, you must be aged between 15-19 years old and have the ability to identify yourself as either she/he/they or both.

An audition is currently available for producing, singing, dancing and rapping.

Online auditions are not available. In-person auditions are also possible.

They will be held in Japan, Australia and the UK. Japan’s auditions will take place at Osaka School of Music on December 10th, Tokyo School of Music on December 17, and Fukuoka School of Music in Tokyo on December 26th.

Register for Japan Auditions by clicking the link Click HERE.

Auditioning in Sydney will continue on the 7th of January 2023, 21 in London, 28 in Seoul and 29 in Busan.

What happens next?

Once the auditions online are completed, participants selected will receive an email about the results.

To be selected, they will need to pass the next round.

These global auditions will be held for the second time. First one took place in May 2022.

