Is it still safe to eat canned food bought at the COVID-19 Lockdown?

Two years ago, America was in lockdown. COVID-19 began to spread across the country.

This was the time of food shortages and stocking up. It’s possible that you have leftover food from two years ago. Is it still good quality?

Kimmy Hughes, Blogger “She’s In Her Apron”Stockpiling food has been a successful career choice for the woman who made her name. She has a pantry filled with cans of soups, canned meat and vegetables — enough to feed her family for an entire year.

Inside Edition sent two cans of her cranberry sauce, one that expires in 2023 and one that expired in May of 2020, from Hughes’ stockpile to a laboratory for testing to see if they were still good to eat.

“We found that the contents of the older cans were perfectly fine. They were suitable for consumption,”Inside Edition spoke with Donald Zink (president of regulatory compliance and food at IEH Laboratories).

Good storage habits should allow items to last for at least three to five more years than the stamped date. This is a good thing since Americans throw away 25% of the food that they purchase every year.

“When it comes to a canned good, as long as that can has been stored at the proper temperature in a nice cool, dry place and it’s not damaged, that can can last past its expiration date,” said Peter DeLucia, assistant health commissioner for Westchester County.