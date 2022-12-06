Is it possible to have another Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial? Here’s The Latest

The defamation case that saw Johnny Depp and Amber Heard become the most popular celebrities of 2022 received a lot of attention from the media. Depp received $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million. A half-year after the legal event, it seems that pieces are starting to fall into place so another Depp/Heard trial can possibly move forward.

In early November, Johnny Depp’s legal team filed an appeal stating that the Pirates of the Caribbean star shouldn’t have to pay the $2 million from his end. Amber Heard’s legal team has now filed their own brief in the Virginia courts as of November 23. The appeal can be viewed by Deadline in its entirety for yourself, but to summarize, the brief from Heard’s lawyers argues that Judge Penney Azcarate improperly instructing the jury in the Fairfax County, Virginia trial earlier this year that ended with Depp coming out as close to a “winner” as they can be called. In the brief, Judge was also criticised. “excluding highly probative evidence and by admitting irrelevant and prejudicial evidence.”

As such, Amber Heard and her legal team’s latest appeal is looking to have the verdict against her reversed or tossed out for a new trial. In the brief, it was also noted that “this case also should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions,” referring back to Depp’s unsuccessful 2020 libel case in the United Kingdom against Central Recorder for labeling him a “wife-beater” In print This brief was later mentioned.

The resulting jury verdict against Heard on all of Depp’s claims cannot be reconciled with the jury verdict against Depp on Heard’s counterclaim. Depp’s favor must have been reached by the jury. They had to conclude that Depp never abused Heard and Heard did not knowingly lie in his accusations of him being abused. To find for Heard, however, the jury had to conclude that Heard was honest about his domestic abuse. The verdict against Heard is therefore null.

Now that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s respective legal teams have filed their own appeals, Virginia law dictates that a group of judges will come together to decide the merits of these appeals. It’s unclear how long this will last, but both sides could end up taking this matter to the Commonwealth’s Supreme Court. We could see years before this legal dispute is resolved.

So as we wrap up 2022, there’s the potential for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to continue grabbing headlines through yet another trial going into 2023 and maybe beyond. Obviously we’ll keep you updated on what happens on this front, as well any any other major legal drama tied to these actors, such as the countersuit Heard filed against her insurance company. Depp will play King Louis XV next year. La Favorite Heard reprising Mera Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.