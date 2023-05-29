Is it possible for a Dental Abscess to heal by itself?

According to experts, while other bumps on the skin, like pimples, may heal by themselves, dental abscesses are not among them. National Health Service (NHS). It can become worse if left untreated for too long (via Cleveland Clinic). If you feel no pain at all, it’s because the nerve in the tooth has stopped working.

It is important to see a dentist as soon as possible. A doctor can diagnose an abscess before it is treated by performing a number of tests. These include taking x-rays of the entire mouth and lightly touching the location of the abscess to determine how sensitive that area is. After the abscess is diagnosed, it will be treated by removing the pus. If the issue is from the inside of the tooth, it may be necessary to perform a root-canal. A root canal may not be possible, and a dentist will have to extract the entire tooth.

