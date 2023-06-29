Is Hijack the end of Idris and James Bond? Let’s make an argument.

Bond. James Bond. There is no name more iconic in film. Ian Fleming created the spy codenamed 007 in 1953 and it has appeared in 12 novels. But the role of 007 was made famous not by being written down, but rather on screen. It has been played, among others, by Sean Connery. Roger Moore. Pierce Brosnan. and, most recently, Daniel Craig.

Speaking of which, Daniel announced that he’d be leaving the role behind in his fifth and final franchise entry, No Time To Die. Since the announcement, the biggest topic of conversation has been about who would take Daniel’s place. Many have claimed that it would take a big-name actor to fulfill the huge shoes. Others have suggested that casting a relative unknown, who is not well known, would allow the actor the freedom to adapt to the character based upon their previous established persona.

Idris Eba has received more fan castings and rumors than any other actor for the James Bond role. The 50-year-old English actor and DJ landed on many audiences’ radar when he played Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire, further cementing himself as a phenomenal talent in the TV world by tackling the titular role in the BBC detective show Luther. He’s also starred in a wide range of movies too, whether that’s MCU efforts or The Suicide Squad, Three Thousand Years Of Longing, and Molly’s Game.

Now, it’s hardly a stretch to contemplate why such a majority has their hearts set on him slipping into the 007 role, but the release of his new series Hijack may finally put fan-castings and rumors of Idris in the role to bed—not necessarily for the reason you may think.

Idris stars in this British thriller miniseries, which was created by George Kay & Jim Field Smith. It premiered Wednesday, 28th June 2023 on Apple TV+. Sam Nelson is a skilled business negotiator on board an airplane during a hijacking. He quickly gets down to business in order to ensure the safety of passengers. Sam is quickly accepted as a kind of secret agent. Cool, calm, suave, and collected are words that describe Sam, just as they would describe Bond.

Although the roles may seem similar, there are some differences that set Sam apart. Idris is a great actor and he does a fantastic job in this thriller. It makes you wonder why he has to be called Bond. Daniel is often cited as the best Bond and when he stepped into the role with Casino Royale there were many early detractors who felt he wasn’t a big enough name. Idris, on the other hand… you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody who doesn’t enjoy his work, let alone somebody who isn’t aware of it.

When you’re smashing it in roles like Hijack provides, without leaning on established properties, then perhaps Bond isn’t such a great role to commit to anymore. After all, it demands most of your time and he’ll likely be contracted for sequels; it’s the nature of the gig with Bond. With Hijack, he’s channeling the energy that we may have gotten from his Bond anyway, as it would have likely been a subversion of what we’ve grown to expect from the character thus far, just as Daniel’s was a subversion of his predecessors.

Idris was recently spotted in Idris You can learn more about this by clicking here. On the SmartLess Podcast, he said that the racist comments surrounding the fan-casting of his character made him turn down the role.

"It was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except for some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered," he admitted. "Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. And it became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it."

It’s a perfectly understandable response to the more toxic conversations that emerged in the wake of his potential to be cast as Bond, and it’s clear that it affected his capacity to be excited about maybe getting the part, which is a terrible shame. On the other hand, he’s headlining big and exciting shows like Hijack, and he doesn’t need the Bond title to sell it, he is The selling point. He’s Elba. Idris Idris.

Apple TV+ now exclusively streams Hijack.

