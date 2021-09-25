Is Heidi Klum Bringing ‘America’s Got Talent’ Down The Slums?

Is Heidi Klum destroying America’s Got Talent? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop debunked a story about the supermodel driving her fellow judges wild thanks to a domineering attitude. Let’s look back on that story to see what went down.

Star revealed that Klum was alienating her co-workers at America’s Got Talent. Her “bossy ways” were upsetting Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. An insider said Klum was “talking over her fellow judges at meetings, messaging them at all hours with her ideas, and trying to dictate work schedules.”

Mandel was especially upset. A source concluded by saying that her fellow judges couldn’t wait for Klum to go: “‘The sooner the better,’ they say!”

Tabloids always put women on blast for, well, anything. Calling a woman bossy is just sexist shorthand that’s all too common from these rags. The judges appeared to have an excellent rapport judging from their social media pages, so Gossip Cop comfortable debunked the story.

America’s Got Talent has just completed its 16th season, and Klum was there all the way. Klum did not leave the show. Neither did Mandel nor Vergara. It looks like the gang returned for another run.

Klum’s starred on the show for eight of the last nine seasons, so it’s very hard to believe Mandel would suddenly take issue with her entire personality. A few weeks back, Mandel posted photos of Klum and himself horsing about behind the scenes.

Klum posted a photo to Instagram of her own to celebrate the end of the season. She wrote “Best job in the world!” and thanked the cast. Vergara and Mandel were also personally tagged. You can’t see posts like this and conclude anything other than friendship.

Celebrity rivalries are something of a specialty for Star. It promotes fake feuds among famous friends like Jennifer Aniston or Reese Witherspoon. Gossip Cop also confronted its story about Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford fighting. These stories were debunked because they had no evidence backing them.

Perhaps the silliest of these stories was when the tabloid invented drama between the entire cast of Ocean’s 8. Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson are doing fine if you were concerned. Judges leave America’s Got Talent all the time, but it has nothing to do with Klum. She’s obviously still friends with her castmates, so the story is false.